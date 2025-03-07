GTA 6 Set for Fall 2025 Release, Rockstar Teases Future Announcements

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release in autumn 2025. Parent company Take-Two Interactive provided the update during a recent earnings call, reaffirming the highly anticipated launch timeline.

No new trailers or official details have emerged since the December 2023 reveal, but anticipation continues to build. Fans are closely monitoring Rockstar’s activity for signs of upcoming announcements.

In early March, Grand Theft Auto V received a free upgrade for PC players, while the GTA Online expansion, Oscar Guzman Flies Again, launched. The update fueled speculation about when Rockstar will provide fresh details on GTA 6.

Observers also noted that Rockstar's Instagram now features only 12 posts, a move often signaling an imminent major reveal.

Meanwhile, discussions surrounding the game’s open world continue to intensify. Leaks suggest wildlife such as alligators could play a role, reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2's ecosystem. Speculation also points to possible hunting and foraging elements, though Rockstar has not confirmed these features.

Adding to the buzz, WWE star John Cena posted official GTA 6 artwork on Instagram without a caption, triggering discussions about a potential collaboration or cameo appearance in the game.

Retailers are also preparing for the launch. A Malaysian store has begun accepting pre-orders for GTA 6, indicating confidence in the autumn 2025 release despite Rockstar not announcing a specific date.

In another development, Rockstar completed its acquisition of Video Games Deluxe, the studio behind the mobile ports of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. The acquisition is expected to support future Rockstar projects.

Fans anticipate a second trailer by late March or early April, following previous marketing patterns for major releases. While Rockstar has yet to confirm an exact date, the game remains on track for its scheduled 2025 launch.