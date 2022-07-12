Head of WhatsApp issues warning to the Indian Android users

WhatsApp has issued a stern warning to users, asking them to be aware of fake versions of the messaging app. The CEO of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, is asking people on Twitter not to use the modified version of WhatsApp, as users could end up in big trouble. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world, which makes it easy for scammers to deceive users through different techniques.



The company's security research team found some malicious apps that claim to offer services similar to WhatsApp. Cathcart pointed out that apps like "Hey WhatsApp" from a developer called "HeyMods" are dangerous and people should avoid downloading them. The team found that these apps promise to offer some new features to users, but that is just a scam to steal personal information stored on people's phones.





Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps – offered outside of Google Play - from a developer called "HeyMods" that included "Hey WhatsApp" and others. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022





"We'll of course continue our efforts to detect and block these kinds of apps going forward. We're also taking enforcement action against HeyMods to stop future harm, and will further explore legal options to hold HeyMods and others like them accountable," Cathcart said on Twitter.

While modded or fake versions of WhatsApp may offer features similar to WhatsApp, keep in mind that they don't offer the end-to-end encryption feature that you get with the original version of the messaging app. This helps protect your chats and personal data so that no one can access your data, not even WhatsApp.

The new fake version of WhatsApp is not visible on the Play Store, but users who try to download the apps from unofficial sources should be careful before installing them on their phones. People are recommended to download the official version of WhatsApp through the company website or through trusted app stores like Google Play Store.