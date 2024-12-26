High-skilled Indian Tech Talent is Revolutionising Product Engineering and Manufacturing

Some revolutions don't make headlines—they quietly reshape industries. That's exactly what's happening in India. With a talent pool that's adaptable, scalable, and innovative, India is fast becoming the go-to destination for product engineering and manufacturing. From autonomous vehicles to smarter, greener aerospace systems, Indian tech talent is solving global problems at scale. For industries navigating a rapidly digitalised and uncertain world, India is the answer. The question isn't "Why India?" It's "What's next with India?"

Speaking to The Hans India, Unnikrishnan Anilkumar, Senior Director & Head of Delivery, Expleo, emphasized how India is reshaping global industries through innovation, adaptability, and engineering excellence.





GCCs are rewriting the innovation playbook

India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are reshaping the global innovation landscape. No longer support hubs, they've become centres of excellence, driving digital transformation and product innovation for multinational corporations. This growth didn't happen by accident—it's been fuelled by India's conducive environment, supported by initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As EY's Future of GCCs in India report highlights, India's political stability, robust regulatory framework, and strong domestic economy have created an ideal ecosystem for GCCs to thrive. Today, these centres are critical to global businesses, developing AI-powered solutions, optimising supply chains, and building smarter factories. From digital twins for manufacturing to software-defined vehicles, Indian engineers are solving the world's most complex challenges—all while scaling innovation like never before.

The IndiaAI mission further positions India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. AI's impact on manufacturing is hard to ignore. Expleo's Integrating AI: Navigating the Next Wave of Business Transformation report reveals that 79% of decision-makers see AI transforming the industry. From predictive maintenance reducing downtime to AI-driven supply chains boosting efficiencies, AI's influence is undeniable, and Indian engineers are driving this transformation worldwide. This synergy—leveraging local talent to address global challenges—is what makes India the partner of choice for innovation.

Why the world is betting big on India's engineers

Technology changes fast. If your workforce can't keep up, you're dead in the water and India gets that. The true strength of India's tech talent lies in its adaptability and scalability. Whether it's designing solutions for resource-constrained environments or collaborating across cultures and time zones, they bring skill, speed, and resourcefulness to the table. Producing one of the world's largest pools of STEM graduates annually, the country offers a deep bench of skilled professionals ready to support rapid scaling for multinational corporations.