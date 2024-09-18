HMD Skyline Smartphone Series Launched: Features, Price, and More

HMD, the maker of Nokia handsets, has introduced its own-branded Skyline series of smartphones in India. The HMD Skyline series promises premium features and innovative design, setting a new standard for smartphones in its price range.

HMD Skyline Smartphone: Features

The HMD Skyline has a stunning 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display (1080 x 2400p) featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ensuring durability, and the phone is IP54-rated for water splash resistance. It also includes dual slots for nano SIMs and microSD cards, supports e-SIM and comes with a type-C port, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In addition to the standard wake and volume buttons, the HMD Skyline offers two customizable buttons, allowing users to program shortcuts to favourite apps, navigation, or even an AI-powered assistant, providing quick and easy access. HMD highlights the phone's Gen2 Repairability rating, which allows users to repair their devices at home. Components like the battery are easily replaceable, with the back panel secured by just one screw for hassle-free access.

HMD Skyline Smartphone: Power and Performance

Under the hood, the HMD Skyline is powered by a 4nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor and the Adreno 710 GPU. The device includes 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone has a 4,600mAh replaceable battery, supporting 33W wired charging, 15W magnetic wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The HMD Skyline runs on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive two major Android OS updates until 2026, along with three years of security updates for protection against cyber threats.

HMD Skyline Smartphone: Camera and Imaging

The Skyline phone features an impressive triple-camera setup on the back: a 108MP primary camera with Hybrid OIS (Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization), a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with LED flash. It supports 4K video recording and OZO Spatial Audio with wind-noise cancellation. The front houses a 50MP autofocus camera with eye-tracking for stunning selfies.

HMD Skyline Smartphone: Price and Availability

Available in Twisted Black and Neon Pink, the HMD Skyline is priced at Rs 35,999.



