Honor 200 Lite 5G Launched in India at ₹17,999: Offers, Availability, and Specifications

Honor has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Honor 200 Lite 5G, as part of its expanding 200 series in India. This new device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, boasting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.



Honor 200 Lite 5G: Price, Colors, and Availability

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is priced at ₹17,999 in India and is available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Consumers can choose from three sleek colour options: Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black.

The smartphone will be up for grabs starting from 12 AM on September 27 across Amazon, the official Honor website, and select retail stores. Additionally, Amazon Prime members will get exclusive early access to the device from midnight on September 26, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. For those looking to save, Honor is offering a limited-time ₹2,000 instant discount for customers who use SBI Bank credit or debit cards, effectively lowering the price to ₹15,999.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Honor 200 Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 2000 nits peak brightness, providing vibrant and sharp visuals. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (expandable with an additional 8GB virtual RAM) and 256GB of internal storage. Running on MagicOS 8.0, the smartphone offers several AI-enhanced features, including Parallel Spaces, MagicLM, Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, and Magic Lock Screen, all designed to optimize user experience.

The camera setup is one of the phone’s main highlights, with a 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the device packs an impressive 50-megapixel front camera, making it ideal for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Battery and Charging

The Honor 200 Lite 5G has a 4500mAh battery and supports 35W fast charging. While the battery size may seem slightly smaller compared to some competitors in the same price range, its fast charging capability ensures quick top-ups. With its impressive specifications, sleek design, and competitive pricing, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is positioned to make a significant mark in the Indian smartphone market.



