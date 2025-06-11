Live
- Economic stimulus needed, but overdependence could backfire: BOK chief
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
How to Download and Install Android 16 on Pixel Devices; Supported Devices List
Android 16 is here with major upgrades—Pixel users can download it now while others await the broader rollout.
Android 16 Now Available: How to Download and Install It on Your Pixel Phone Today
Google has officially rolled out Android 16, starting with a select group of Pixel devices. This new version brings notable advancements in accessibility, AI, productivity, and digital safety, with a broader release planned for other Android phones in the coming weeks.
If you’re a Pixel user eager to get the latest Android experience, the process to install Android 16 is simple. However, first, ensure your device is eligible.
Android 16 Supported Smartphones
· Pixel 6
· Pixel 6 Pro
· Pixel 6a
· Pixel 7
· Pixel 7 Pro
· Pixel 7a
· Pixel 8
· Pixel 8 Pro
· Pixel 8a
· Pixel 9
· Pixel 9 Pro
· Pixel 9 Pro XL
· Pixel 9 Pro Fold
· Pixel 9a
· Pixel Fold
· Pixel Tablet
Devices from Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and others will receive the update later in phases.
How to Install Android 16 on Your Pixel
- Open Settings > System > Software update
- Tap Check for update
- If available, the Android 16 update (around 2GB) will appear
- Tap Download and Install
If the update hasn’t appeared yet, you need not worry; it’s rolling out gradually.What’s New in Android 16?
Smarter NotificationsAndroid 16 declutters your notification panel by grouping updates more intelligently. For services like food delivery and ride-sharing, you’ll see real-time updates without needing to refresh the app.
Hearing Aid EnhancementsAccessibility takes a big leap forward. Users with hearing aids can now manage their devices directly from settings, including the ability to toggle between the phone mic and hearing aid mic during calls for better clarity.
Advanced Protection ModeAndroid 16 introduces Google’s Advanced Protection — a one-tap security feature that shields users from scams, malicious apps, and phishing attempts.
Desktop-Like Productivity for Tablets and FoldablesIn collaboration with Samsung, Android 16 brings a desktop-style interface for tablets and foldables. You can now resize and move app windows freely, use keyboard shortcuts, and benefit from a taskbar overflow feature for enhanced multitasking.
With Android 16, Google pushes the envelope on both usability and security — and Pixel users get to experience it first.