How to Download and Install Android 16 on Pixel Devices; Supported Devices List

Android 16 Now Available: How to Download and Install It on Your Pixel Phone Today

Google has officially rolled out Android 16, starting with a select group of Pixel devices. This new version brings notable advancements in accessibility, AI, productivity, and digital safety, with a broader release planned for other Android phones in the coming weeks.

If you’re a Pixel user eager to get the latest Android experience, the process to install Android 16 is simple. However, first, ensure your device is eligible.

Android 16 Supported Smartphones

· Pixel 6

· Pixel 6 Pro

· Pixel 6a

· Pixel 7

· Pixel 7 Pro

· Pixel 7a

· Pixel 8

· Pixel 8 Pro

· Pixel 8a

· Pixel 9

· Pixel 9 Pro

· Pixel 9 Pro XL

· Pixel 9 Pro Fold

· Pixel 9a

· Pixel Fold

· Pixel Tablet

Devices from Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and others will receive the update later in phases.

How to Install Android 16 on Your Pixel

Open Settings > System > Software update Tap Check for update If available, the Android 16 update (around 2GB) will appear Tap Download and Install

If the update hasn’t appeared yet, you need not worry; it’s rolling out gradually.What’s New in Android 16?

Smarter NotificationsAndroid 16 declutters your notification panel by grouping updates more intelligently. For services like food delivery and ride-sharing, you’ll see real-time updates without needing to refresh the app.

Hearing Aid EnhancementsAccessibility takes a big leap forward. Users with hearing aids can now manage their devices directly from settings, including the ability to toggle between the phone mic and hearing aid mic during calls for better clarity.

Advanced Protection ModeAndroid 16 introduces Google’s Advanced Protection — a one-tap security feature that shields users from scams, malicious apps, and phishing attempts.

Desktop-Like Productivity for Tablets and FoldablesIn collaboration with Samsung, Android 16 brings a desktop-style interface for tablets and foldables. You can now resize and move app windows freely, use keyboard shortcuts, and benefit from a taskbar overflow feature for enhanced multitasking.