How to download BGMI on Android, iPhone and access your old account

Battlegrounds Mobile India online multiplayer game, better known as BGMI, has a huge player base in India. Gamers nationwide have been waiting to try on the game since it was banned in July 2022. Now that BGMI has returned to India and is available on the Play Store for download, people are excited to strap on their gaming gear and 'jump' (literally) straight into the action.



Since it's been almost a year, some of you are probably checking ways to download it on your phone or wondering how to get your old account back. Here we have got all the details for you on how to download BGMI on Android and iPhone and gain access to your old account.

Download BGMI on Android

To download the game on Android, go to the Play Store and type BGMI. Next, find the familiar icon of the game and download it. Android users were allowed to download the game on May 27 when BGMI announced that Android gamers could "pre-load" the game. The servers, however, went live today (May 29), and the game is now playable.

"BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 update, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. To ensure a seamless experience, the game’s playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases. Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to login and play the game," the game's developer, Krafton, said in a press release.

Download BGMI on iPhone

While the game is playable for Android users, iPhone users will have to wait a little longer for the game. This is because the game is unavailable on iPhone as of this writing. However, the game is also expected to be available for iPhone users by the end of the day.

How to access your old account

Krafton has always encouraged players to link their social media identifiers to the game so that their data can be saved. Although players can also play from a guest account without logging in, the data will be erased if you delete the game or change your device. So if you were playing BGMI through a guest account before, unfortunately, all your data would be lost.

However, if you linked your account to Facebook or Twitter, you can recover your account just by logging in with your credentials.

"To secure your account information, we highly recommend that you link your game with supported social media accounts," Krafton says while responding to a question on his website.



