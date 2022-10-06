How to find out if your phone supports 5G or not

Reliance Jio and Airtel have launched their 5G services in some parts of the country. However, not all smartphones can support Airtel or Jio 5G. People with a 2G, 3G, or 4G smartphone right now will not be able to enjoy high-speed 5G service. So, is your smartphone compatible with 5G? Not sure? There is a way to check whether your current smartphone supports 5G.



How to find out if your phone supports 5G

1: On your phone, go to the Settings app

2: Click on the 'Wi-Fi & Network' option.

3: Click on the 'SIM and network' option.

4 – You can see a list of all technologies under the 'Preferred network type' option.

5– If your phone supports 5G, it will show as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

So if you want to run 5G, you'll need to buy a 5G phone first. Several smartphone companies offer 5G smartphones at various price points. Brands like Realme and Lava have confirmed that they will launch a 5G phone for less than Rs 10,000.

Yesterday, Reliance Jio rolled out 5G service as a trial in 4 cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi. On the other hand, Airtel offers 5G services in 8 cities, including Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Siliguri. Airtel's CEO recently confirmed that the rollout of 5G services across India will take place in March 2024, while Jio 5G will be available to everyone in December 2023.