Researchers have flagged a new, highly dangerous malware that infected over 100 apps on the Google Play Store. Security researchers at Dr Web, with BleepingComputer, have discovered a new spyware called 'SpinOK' that has infected more than 100 Android applications available for download. The report further reveals that the infected apps had different levels of malicious content, with some still containing harmful software. In contrast, others had specific versions or were removed from the store entirely.

While Google was informed of the issues and reportedly removed the apps, the researchers advised users to remove these apps, take precautions, and refrain from downloading similar apps in the future. Here are some tips for identifying malware-infected apps on Google Play or the App Store.

How to identify malicious apps on Google Play and App Store

Turn on Google Play Protect: Enable this feature built into Android. This feature checks the security of applications before downloading them and periodically scans the system for viruses. Install additional mobile antivirus apps, as they can improve protection.

Check app permissions: Beware of excessive or unnecessary permissions, such as access to contacts or network connectivity for no clear reason.

Check User Feedback: Beware of fake offers or excessive ads mentioned in reviews, and consider the reliability of developers responding to user feedback and support.

Assess the install-to-review ratio: The install-to-review ratio measures how many people have installed an app compared to how many have left a review. A high install-to-review ratio can indicate malicious activity, such as fake apps or apps designed to collect personal information.

Be careful with sensitive information: Avoid apps that ask for sensitive data like passwords or credit card details. Instead, download apps from verified publishers.

Look for red flags in the app description: Watch out for spelling or grammatical errors, incomplete information, or lack of details of the app's functionality.

Research the developer of the app: Verify the legitimacy of the developer by checking reviews, websites, other apps from the same developer, and social media for customer feedback.

The most important thing is to be careful and be careful when downloading apps. If an app looks suspicious, it's best not to install it.

