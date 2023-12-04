Live
- Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
- Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana
- Special registration drive across city to enroll young voters
Just In
How to Secure your Adobe PDF files with passwords
In Acrobat, you can password-protect your PDF file so that only the people you want to see it can open it
Nowadays, our digital documents are the most valuable assets we can have. Since everything has gone digital, most of our documents are stored online. It has become straightforward to access anyone's documents, as they can be easily shared on any platform. Therefore, safeguarding sensitive information is crucial. Implementing password protection and encryption is the most effective way to protect your PDF documents. With Adobe, you can do it in a few simple steps. Please take a look at how to set a PDF security password.
How to Secure your Adobe PDF files with passwords - Open your PDF file in Adobe Acrobat. If you don't have it installed, download the latest version. - You can choose File > Protect with Password or Tools > Protect > Protect Using Password. - Choose to secure the document only for viewing or editing the PDF. - Create a password of at least six characters. The strength indicator will show how strong your password is. - Click Apply now, and Acrobat will confirm that your file has been successfully secured with a password.