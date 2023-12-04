Nowadays, our digital documents are the most valuable assets we can have. Since everything has gone digital, most of our documents are stored online. It has become straightforward to access anyone's documents, as they can be easily shared on any platform. Therefore, safeguarding sensitive information is crucial. Implementing password protection and encryption is the most effective way to protect your PDF documents. With Adobe, you can do it in a few simple steps. Please take a look at how to set a PDF security password.

How to Secure your Adobe PDF files with passwords - Open your PDF file in Adobe Acrobat. If you don't have it installed, download the latest version. - You can choose File > Protect with Password or Tools > Protect > Protect Using Password. - Choose to secure the document only for viewing or editing the PDF. - Create a password of at least six characters. The strength indicator will show how strong your password is. - Click Apply now, and Acrobat will confirm that your file has been successfully secured with a password.

