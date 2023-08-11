How to take care of your dogs during rainy season: Experts

Regular Grooming: Staying on top of your dog's grooming routine during the monsoon season is crucial. The high humidity levels can foster the growth of bacteria and germs in their fur, posing potential health risks. However, regular grooming can significantly reduce the number of allergens present in your pet's fur. It helps in removing loose hair, dander, and external allergens that might have settled on their fur during outdoor activities. Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, says: “The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem which is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and miniscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been. So, the proper filtration found in Dyson machines is vital to maintain a cleaner whole-home environment.” The Dyson Pet Groom tool can make pet grooming less messy and more efficient. It is designed to brush and remove loose pet hair and dander directly into the bin. Coupled with Dyson’s cordless vacuums that are equipped with powerful suction, advanced filtration, and fully sealed, this prevents it from spreading around your home. It is equipped with 364 stainless steel bristles that are angled at 350 and flex to an upright position as you brush so they penetrate your pet’s coat to grab loose hairs for fast and comfortable grooming.