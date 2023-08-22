How to update your Aadhaar card online or make changes

The Indian government has raised an alert for Aadhaar users, alerting them to increased fraudulent activity. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through its official presence on a popular social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), has taken proactive steps to inform users about the risks of falling victim to scams.

For anything related to the Aadhaar card, people should always visit the official government website and not trust social media channels like WhatsApp and Telegram. Sometimes scammers also target people who use email services like Gmail to trick people.

How to update details on the Aadhaar card or make changes

1 – Visit the official Aadhaar self-service update portal

2 – Sign in with your Aadhaar number and OTP

3 – Choose the detail you want to update

4 – Enter the correct information and upload supporting documents if necessary

5 – Review and confirm the details

6 – Receive a URN to track. A URN is a 14-digit number that is provided when updating Aadhaar details

7 – Visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Center for biometric verification if needed

8 – You will now receive an updated Aadhaar card with the corrected information