Huawei Launched GT 2e Smartwatch With Amazing Features

Along with launching P40 mobiles, Huawei also came up with an amazing smartwatch GT 2e. Being the successor of GT smartwatch this gadget holds ultimate specifications. The smartwatch boasts of holding complete 14-days battery and also comes up strapless.

In the world of smart technology, even watches are holding a special place in the hearts of gadget lovers. So, Huawei has brought one more ultimate smartwatch to rise the competition among its competitors.

Well, let us check out the features of the GT 2e Watch…

• Display: 1.39 Inch AMOLED 45 * 45HD Display

• Memory: 4 GB

• Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Optical Heart Rate, Ambient Light, Air Pressure, And Capacitive.

• OS: Android 4.4

• Bluetooth: 5.1 Connectivity

• 5ATM Water Resistant

• Battery: 2 Weeks

• Weight: 43 Grams

• Size: 53*46.8*10.8 mm

• Colours Available: Black, Stainless Steel, Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White

• Price:159.9 EUR

• Available On: 15th April