Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
IBM to buy Software AG's enterprise integration platforms for $2.3 bln
IBM (IBM.N) said on Monday that it would buy Software AG's (SOWGn.DE) enterprise integration platforms for 2.13 billion euros ($2.33 billion) to bolster its artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings.
FRANKFURT: IBM (IBM.N) said on Monday that it would buy Software AG's (SOWGn.DE) enterprise integration platforms for 2.13 billion euros ($2.33 billion) to bolster its artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings.
IBM will acquire Software AG's StreamSets and webMethods platforms with available cash on hand, it said. The two units formed Software AG's so-called "Super Ipaas" business, which was launched in October.
The platforms provide application integration, application programming interface (API) management, and data integration among other uses.
Software AG is majority owned by private equity firm Silver Lake, which currently owns 93.3% of shares in the German software company, following a takeover pursuit spanning several months. That deal valued the whole business at 2.6 billion euros ($2.84 billion).
"The opportunity to bring the StreamSets and webMethods teams together with IBM to innovate in building the future of hybrid cloud and next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise is uniquely compelling," Christian Lucas, chairman of the supervisory board of Software AG said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
Silver Lake simultaneously announced its delisting offer for Software AG at 32 euros ($34.96) per share, the expected next step following its takeover this year.