iFFALCON announces mega sale on Flipkart

Celebrating the power of high-end TV innovation merged with sleek, sophisticated and elegant design, iFFALCON from the house of TCL has announced bumper discounts on premium-grade 4K QLED H72, 4K K72 Video Call Android, 4K Android K61, HD F52 Android TV, HD F2A LED. This mega-sales event will be organized only on Flipkart between May 3rd and 9th. Get ready to watch action-packed movies and nip and tuck sports matches, or play super-thrilling and high-definition video games. Bring the unique, premium and highly-affordable iFFALCON televisions home and avail super immersive and lifelike audiovisuals at the comfort of your home.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, "This goes without saying, we are thrilled to announce the latest iFFALCON sales festival on Flipkart. Our entire team is strenuously working on the mission to make premium-grade televisions affordable for consumers. The TV products available during the latest Flipkart sale have garnered immense traction worldwide. They are integrated with advanced technology and top-notch designs, making them the ideal home entertainment partner. Bring iFFALCON televisions home and take your TV-viewing and gaming experience up a notch."

Here's a brief about iFFALCON's latest product innovations available during this year's May BSD sales on Flipkart:

iFFALCON H72 4K QLED UHD

One of iFFALCON's latest innovations, H72 4K QLED UHD, is the epitome of smart design and high-octane features. Integrated with best-in-class technologies like Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Theatrical Dolby Atmos, ONKYO certified sound system and Home Entertainment Center, this device will take consumers TV-viewing experience to a superior level.

The hands-free control feature of iFFALCON H72 can make one's life delightfully easy and convenient. In addition, iFFALCON H72 comes with Video Call Camera and Google Duo, making it incredibly easy for users to get on a call with friends and family within just a few taps.

Available in 65-inch and 55-inch, the TV models are priced at INR 79,999 and INR 56,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K72 4K Video Call Android TV

Accompanied with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice control 2.0, MEMC, Video Call Camera (Google Duo), In-built Google assistant, Android (R) 11, A+ Grade and HDMI 2.1, the iFFALCON K72 brings the most wonderful audiovisual experience on the table. A brilliant mixture of sophisticated design and advanced TV technology, this innovation brings a truly cinematic, immersive and extremely lifelike TV-viewing experience. Watch action-packed movies, nail-biting sports matches or play games, iFFALCON K72 has the potential to make every frame resounding and on-point.

Available in 55-inch and 43-inch, the TV models are priced at INR 38,999 and INR 29,999, respectively.

iFFALCON K61 UHD 4K LED Smart Android TV

iFFALCON K61 supports a series of high-octane video and audio formats for a captivating and realistic audiovisual experience. Embedded with ultra-high definition, a high dynamic range (HDR) 10, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio, this smart TV makes even the simplest of frames appear dynamic. In addition, iFFALCON K61 offers an advanced gaming experience. It delivers stunning visuals and powerful audio that makes it difficult to stay apart from the TV set.

Available in 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch, the TV models are priced at INR 53,999, INR 34,999, INR 31,999 and INR 25,999, respectively.

iFFALCON F52 HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Supporting IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming, Smart Controls, Built-in Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Surround Sound, Stereo Box Speaker and Easy Sound Controls, iFFALCON F52 is a one-of-its-kind TV innovation. These unique technological innovations make the audiovisual experience so immersive that viewers truly feel a part of on-screen action and drama. In addition, this smart TV set comes with Sports Mode, which enhances an average live sports experience into a highly optimized one. The iFFALCON F52 also boasts a slim, sleek and chic design that perfectly blends with modern home decor.

Available in 43-inch and 32-inch, the TV models are priced at INR 23,999 and INR 13,499, respectively.

iFFALCON F2A LED HD Ready TV

iFFALCON F2A LED HD Ready TV comes with Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio, Android TV and Google Assistant for a smooth, comfortable and enhanced TV-viewing experience. This model is exceptionally suitable for viewers interested in live-action movies and cat-and-mouse video games. The wholesome visual and audio features of the iFFALCON F2A LED HD Ready TV creates a theatre-like ambience at home. Enhancing even the sound of a pin dropping, this TV provides a highly enthralling, captivating and enriching TV viewing experience.

Available in 43-inch, 40-inch and 32-inch, the TV models are priced at INR 21,999, INR 19,999 and INR 12,499, respectively.