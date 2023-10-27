IMC 2023 - The whole world will soon use made-in-India smartphones: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023's opening ceremony, "We are proud that soon the whole world will be using made-in-India phones". He also added that until a few years ago, India imported smartphones. However, as of 2023, the country manufactures most phones locally, including premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 15 series, but also exports a large number to global markets. He added that India is now the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. The Prime Minister also reiterated Google's plans to manufacture the Pixel 8 series in India by 2024.

Modi also highlighted the need for India to have strong semiconductor manufacturing, which he believes can help the country lead the global manufacturing industry. He also reiterated India's Rs 80,000-crore PLI scheme that encourages OEMs to participate in the Make in India initiative.

PM Modi on cybersecurity

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the issue of cybersecurity and highlighted that even during the G20 meetings, substantial discussions have been held on network infrastructure security and cybersecurity. He emphasized that self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) is crucial in improving cybersecurity and safeguarding network infrastructure. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of dialogue to develop strategies to protect networks from cyber threats.

India will lead the world in 6G

Also, in line with the overall theme of the Indian Mobile Congress, which is connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated 100 5G labs in schools and educational institutions. Modi also talked about the world being amazed by the speed of 5G rollouts in India. Just one year after the launch of 5G, there are more than 400,000 base stations, providing coverage to 80 per cent of the population and serving 97 per cent of subscribers. He also stated that India will lead the world with the launch of 6G.

Modi claims that the average broadband speed has tripled since the 5G rollout began in 2022. He added that in terms of overall internet speed, India is now in the 40s, down from 118th place.