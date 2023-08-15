Live
Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle honours India's rich textile heritage
Today, Google celebrated 76 years of Indian independence with a doodle. It pays tribute to the country's rich textile heritage.
Google Doodle celebrated 76 years of Indian independence with a tribute to the country's rich textile heritage. The doodle celebrates the textiles of India and their deep connection to the nation's identity. Today's Google Doodle is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India gained independence from British rule.
On this day in 1947, a transformative era dawned as India freed itself from British rule. The annual flag-raising ceremony at Delhi's historic Red Fort is a testament to this momentous occasion. In the presence of the Prime Minister and accompanied by the resounding notes of the national anthem, this ceremony serves as a vivid reminder of the sacrifices made to achieve independence.
Patriotic citizens from all walks of life come together to pay tribute to the courageous leaders of the independence movement who led the nation to freedom. The day is also marked by the broadcast of films showing the struggles and triumphs of the freedom fighters.
Across the country, schools and neighbourhoods come alive with cultural programs. These events weave together traditional performances, plays and competitions, engaging children and adults alike in the rich tapestry of India's heritage.
As families, friends and communities come together on this national holiday, a strong sense of unity and camaraderie prevails. The tradition of flying tricolour kites holds a special place in the celebrations, embodying the spirit of freedom and unity. The skies above are painted with kites in the hues of the Indian flag, capturing the essence of patriotism soaring to new heights. Indian Independence Day is a significant and festive occasion that combines historical remembrance, cultural celebrations, and national pride.