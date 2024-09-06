  • Menu
India successfully launches Agni-4 ballistic missile

Ministry of Defence on Friday said that they have successfully launched the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni 4.

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence on Friday said that they have successfully launched the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni 4.

“The launch was successfully carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha,” an official of the ministry said.

He said that the launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.

“It was conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command,” the official added.

On April 4, India also carried out a successful flight test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime.

Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), had conducted that successful flight test.

The Agni missile is a ballistic missile developed by India. The Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

