Indian content apps scale up their cloud presence amidst the sudden surge

Indian Content Apps have been witnessing an increase in the utilization of content ever since the lockdown started and it was further increased as millions of users switched to homegrown apps after the recent ban of Tiktok. Backing up the infrastructure with technology has helped these apps to cope up with the sudden surge.

Recently, the social media platform, ShareChat, announced the complete transfer of its infrastructure that serves over 60 million active monthly users to Google Cloud. The regional platform made the shift to scale its business, improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall performance of the app that homes active users in 15 Indian languages.

On the other hand, Asif Mohamed, CTO & Co-Founder, Momspresso, India's largest UGC sharing platform for women says, "At Momspresso, we have been focused on scaling our Cloud presence since the last one year when we decided to move to a Multi-cloud deployment to ensure the least amount of downtime. We use both AWS and Google Cloud Platform for our services and our servers are set up to auto-scale. We have seen a consistent peak of server utilisation and new servers being launched automatically since March of this year as the content creation and consumption on our platform has more than doubled in these last 3 months.'

While Anish Khandelwal, Founder & CTO, Mitron TV Homegrown Social video app says, "We have built a solid backend infrastructure, hosted on AWS servers in India. It is a completely scalable cloud infrastructure and that is helping us to cater to the sharp rise in traffic and engagement on the Mitron App. We are particularly happy with how our product team has been able to respond proactively and ensure that there is no downtime for our users' experience".