Indian iPhone users get Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1: How to Download

Much-awaited Apple Intelligence features have finally arrived for iPhone users in India and worldwide as part of the iOS 18.1 release. Announced during WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to come with the iOS 18 version; however, the company had no choice but to delay its rollout until iOS 18.1 for various reasons. Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligent system that can read and write language as well as images, take action between applications, and draw upon personal context to simplify and boost everyday tasks. Despite all eligible iPhones getting iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence will be limited only to iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How to Download iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence

Apple is now rolling out iOS 18.1 as an OTA update. The update will be available directly on the iPhones. If you haven't received the update notification for your iPhone, you can check out Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install iOS 18.1.

Once you install iOS 18.1 on the iPhone, which supports new Apple AI tools, you will see a new Apple Intelligence & Siri tab in the Settings app. Apple Intelligence is currently only available in the US English language. This means users in India will have to change the Siri language from English (India) to US English in order to access the available Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence is quickly extending its support for more languages. Localised English for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom will be available through Apple Intelligence this December. In April, there will be software updates for further language support, more of which come throughout the year, with Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and many more.



