Indian-Origin Sabih Khan Named Apple’s New COO, Praised for Sustainability Efforts

In a major leadership transition at Apple Inc., Indian-origin tech veteran Sabih Khan has been appointed as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement was met with praise from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who lauded Khan as a “brilliant strategist and one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain.”

Currently serving as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Sabih Khan will officially step into the COO role later this month, succeeding Jeff Williams, who will continue to lead Apple’s design and Apple Watch teams until his retirement later this year.

Khan’s journey is one of global ambition and deep industry expertise. Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, he moved to Singapore at age 10, where he later pursued higher education in the United States. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, followed by a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Before joining Apple, Khan began his career at GE Plastics (now SABIC) as an application development and key account technical leader. He joined Apple in 1995, and over the past three decades, he has been a driving force behind the company’s global operations, shaping its manufacturing and supply chain strategies.

Sabih Khan is especially noted for his leadership in sustainability. Under his guidance, Apple has made significant strides in environmental responsibility. In 2019, he was appointed Senior VP of Operations, where he focused on building partnerships with green manufacturing suppliers and advancing Apple's commitment to the planet.

“Sabih leads with heart and values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer. He helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Tim Cook said in a statement.

Khan has also played a key role in managing Apple’s procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment operations. His efforts to improve product quality and supplier responsibility have had a global impact, particularly in protecting and educating workers at Apple’s manufacturing facilities worldwide.

His sustainability efforts have not gone unnoticed. Tim Cook earlier acknowledged Khan’s instrumental role in helping Apple reduce its carbon footprint by over 60 percent. He also credited Khan with introducing innovative technologies and modernizing Apple’s manufacturing practices, including expanding operations in the United States.

As he prepares to take over one of the most influential roles in the tech world, Khan brings with him a legacy of innovation, resilience, and deep operational insight. His promotion marks a significant milestone, not just in his own career, but in Apple’s ongoing journey toward sustainable global leadership.

With Khan at the helm of operations, Apple is poised to continue its forward momentum in responsible innovation and efficient global manufacturing.



