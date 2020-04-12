Instagram Adds Thank You Sticker To Show Off Gratitude

The whole world is still stuck in the hands of Coronavirus. As days are passing, the positive patients are increasing are this issue is making the Governments to extend the lock down periods.

This social media picture posting application has added 'Thank You' and 'Dhanyavad' stickers. Users can post these stickers on their stories and express their gratitude to all the people who are working hard during this pandemic.

This news is updated by the Instagram officials through their press release notes. This sticker feature will be available in 14 countries including India.