Instagram Focuses on Short Videos to Strengthen User Connections

Instagram is shifting its focus exclusively to short-form video content, a move underscored by the platform's head, Adam Mosseri. According to Mosseri, this strategy aligns with Instagram’s core mission of fostering connections among users and helping them explore their interests.

Currently, Instagram allows users to post videos up to an hour-long via In-feed video, a format that has evolved from the now-defunct IGTV. However, with the success of the Reels feature, the platform is doubling down on its commitment to short videos. In a recent Instagram post, Mosseri responded to a user inquiry about the possibility of long-duration videos on the platform. He clarified that Instagram will continue focusing on short videos, as long-form content does not align with the platform's core objectives.

Mosseri highlighted that Instagram's primary goals are to facilitate connections between friends and to enable users to explore their interests, often through short-form video content. He elaborated, "These two jobs are symbiotic." "You see an amazing video that makes you laugh out loud, and you send it to someone who you know will laugh just as loud as you did. Or, for me, I see a highlight of an amazing soccer goal or trick, and I send it to someone who loves soccer as much as I do."

Mosseri argued that long-form videos, those exceeding 10 minutes, disrupt this symbiotic relationship. He noted that longer videos, resembling TV shows, reduce the frequency of content from friends, thereby decreasing user interactions and sharing. "If you watch a 10- or 20-minute video, you see less content from friends, you interact with your friends less, and you're actually less likely to send that content or that video to a friend," Mosseri stated.

To maintain its core identity, Instagram is steering clear of long-form video content. The platform believes that prioritizing short videos will reinforce its mission of connecting people with their friends. "We're not going to go after that business because it's part of our core identity to connect people with friends and we don't want to undermine that by going after long-form video," Mosseri explained.

While acknowledging that not all short videos perfectly fulfil this mission, Mosseri emphasized Instagram's commitment to prioritizing content that does foster connections. This approach contrasts with other platforms like TikTok, which is increasingly investing in longer videos.

In summary, Instagram's strategic focus on short-form videos aims to enhance user interactions and maintain the platform's core objective of connecting friends. By avoiding the pursuit of long-form video content, Instagram seeks to preserve its unique identity and ensure that users continue to enjoy a streamlined, engaging experience centered around their social connections and interests.