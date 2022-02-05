Now, Instagram wants you to take a break! As Safer Internet Day is approaching, Instagram has announced the "Take a Break" feature in India. From the name, you can make out the feature allows people to stay informed about how they spend their time. It's more like the Digital Wellbeing feature found on Android. The feature will be available on iPhones soon and will also roll out to Android devices in a few weeks.



The 'Take a Break' feature will be shown to people automatically after they have been viewing your feed for a certain amount of time. The app will prompt users to take a break from Instagram. Also, the app will ask you to set reminders to take more breaks in the future.

Instagram Launches Take a Break

As part of the reminders, Instagram will also show tips from experts to help them learn better ways to describe. Instagram says that young users of the platform will also receive notifications suggesting they activate these reminders.

The "Take a Break" reminder adds to Instagram's wide range of time management tools. The daily cap is also part of Instagram's wellness features that allow people to know when they've reached the amount of time they want to spend on Instagram each day and offers the ability to mute Instagram notifications.

The "Take a Break" feature is now available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, Natasha Jog, says: "The wellbeing of young people is important to us, and we're focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it. With this context, we've launched 'Take a Break', to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents, and guardians. We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community."