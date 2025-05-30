Instagram Now Supports 3:4 Photo Format for More Natural Uploads

Instagram is evolving beyond its classic square-photo roots by now supporting photos in a 3:4 aspect ratio, making uploads more natural and aligned with how most smartphone cameras capture images.

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the update, saying, “It’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it,” and added that nearly every phone camera defaults to the 3:4 format. The feature ensures users can share photos without the platform cropping the image’s ends, maintaining original framing and detail.

Previously, Instagram allowed rectangular photos in a 4:5 aspect ratio, but the new 3:4 support further reduces the need to edit or trim visuals before uploading. The update applies to both single-photo posts and carousels, giving users greater flexibility in how they share content.

This change follows Instagram’s earlier move to replace square profile grids with rectangles, aligning with the increasing popularity of vertical content. Mosseri noted that “most of what’s uploaded, both photos and videos, are vertical in their orientation.”



