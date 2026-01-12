Instagram Password Reset Scare Triggers Old Breach Fears, Meta Says Accounts Are Safe

So why did people suddenly start getting password reset emails?
Meta says it was due to a technical issue, not a hack. In a statement to a famous publication, a company spokesperson said, “We fixed an issue that allowed an external party to request password reset emails for some Instagram users. We want to reassure everyone there was no breach of our systems and people’s Instagram accounts remain secure. People can disregard these emails and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”
So far, Meta has not confirmed any new data breach related to the Malwarebytes report.
Even if the data is old, the risks are still real. CyberPress warned that while passwords were not included, leaked phone numbers and email addresses can be used for SIM swapping or sophisticated social engineering. In such attacks, scammers pose as Instagram support and trick users into revealing two-factor authentication codes or login details.
To stay safe, users should enable multi-factor authentication, ideally using an authenticator app instead of SMS. It’s also important not to click on password reset emails unless you personally requested them.
Users can also check whether their information has appeared in past leaks by entering their email address on services like Have I Been Pwned or Malwarebytes’ digital footprint scanner. Even old data in the wrong hands can cause new trouble, making vigilance more important than ever.