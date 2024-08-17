Instagram Tests Vertical Profile Grids, Potentially Disrupting Carefully Curated Layouts

Instagram is experimenting with a significant change to profile pages by testing vertical rectangles in the profile grid, moving away from the traditional square format. This shift aligns with the platform’s current content trends, where vertical photos and videos dominate.



Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently addressed the test in an Instagram story, noting, “The vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical. It’s either 4 by 3 in a photo or 9 by 16 in a video, and cropping it down to square is pretty brutal.” He acknowledged that the original square format is a remnant from the early days of Instagram when only square photos could be uploaded—a restriction lifted back in 2015.

Mosseri understands that this change might be frustrating for users who have spent considerable time curating their profile grids. He added, “I would really like to do better by the content today,” indicating the platform’s intention to adapt to modern content styles while considering user feedback.

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai confirmed the ongoing test, stating, “We’re testing a vertical profile grid with a small number of people. This is a limited test, and we’ll be listening to feedback from the community before rolling anything out further.”

For users who have meticulously planned their grids around the square format, this test may signal a need to rethink their layouts if Instagram decides to implement the change more broadly. While the testing phase is limited, the potential for profile grids to evolve into vertical rectangles is a development to watch closely.