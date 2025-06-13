Instagram to Finally Let Users Rearrange Profile Grid, Test ‘Quiet Posting’ Feature

Instagram is set to roll out a major update that gives users more flexibility in how they showcase their content. Among the highly anticipated features is the ability to rearrange posts on a user’s profile grid — a function that has long been requested by the Instagram community.

Until now, Instagram profiles have strictly displayed posts in chronological order, with only a limited workaround offered through pinned posts. The new update will allow users to freely reorganize photos, videos, and reels on their profile grid. Whether for aesthetic appeal or to spotlight certain content, the change offers creators and casual users alike more control over the visual story they present on their profiles.

The feature has been years in the making. Initial signs of testing were observed back in 2022, but the project was shelved before gaining renewed interest. Earlier this year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform was revisiting the concept. The company has now officially announced that the functionality will soon be made widely available.

In addition to rearranging posts, Instagram is also testing a new “quiet posting” feature. This option lets users share content directly to their profile without pushing it to followers’ feeds. The goal is to ease the pressure that sometimes comes with sharing publicly.

“Creative expression can feel intimidating, especially when posting something to feed. We want to make it easier for people to share content without feeling the need to perform for an audience every time,” Mosseri explained in a blog post.

This feature could be particularly helpful for users who want to maintain a personal archive or post more freely without the pressure of engagement metrics like likes or comments.

Instagram is also expanding its Notes feature. In the upcoming update, users will be able to share the music they’re currently listening to on Spotify directly through Notes. This real-time music sharing adds another layer of personal expression, allowing friends to connect over shared tastes in a more casual setting.

Further, Instagram teased a new initiative aimed at supporting emerging creators, although the company has not yet released full details about the program. The move underscores Instagram’s broader strategy to empower smaller creators and remain competitive in the evolving social media landscape, especially with rivals like TikTok and YouTube Shorts gaining traction.

The upcoming set of features signals a clear shift in Instagram’s focus toward user customization, creative freedom, and reduced performance anxiety. With the ability to rearrange grid posts, quietly share content, and integrate musical preferences into daily updates, the platform is giving users more tools to express themselves in their own way.

As Instagram works to retain its massive user base and attract new audiences, these thoughtful changes may play a key role in enhancing user satisfaction and creativity.