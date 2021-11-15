Instagram to offer live moderators; working on the Stories Like button

One of the features that Instagram is trying to add is the ability to add moderators to live videos, as we cover here. With this feature, the moderator can disable comments, post requests, questions, and more.



Now Paluzzi has given us an update on the development of this feature, as he posted that Instagram will allow users to add only one moderator to a live video. Previously, it was unclear how many people could moderate a live broadcast. Twitter, for example, allows you to set up two co-hosts on Spaces, but Instagram, for now, is only working for one person to help you.

As of now, it is not possible to add moderators to lives and since this has become one of the most important features for Instagram and content creators, the company is pushing hard to make it as attractive as possible.

Another update concerns the ability to like Stories. Here at 9to5Mac, we already covered that Instagram started testing this feature in August. Over the past few months, the company added an introductory screen about this feature, which also says it's a test and not something that will happen for sure. Paluzzi gave us more details saying that likes will appear in Stories in the same place as Stories viewers. And now, he posted what the Like button will look like on the viewer's list.

But it's unclear when these features will come to the platform of Instagram in the future. Although it is likely that the company will not take much longer. Live moderators can be really useful for influencers and artists, while the Like button in Stories can be another great metric for content creators.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021







