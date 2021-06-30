International Asteroid Day 2021: Learn How Future Technologies Impact Asteroid Exploration

International Asteroid Day 2021: June 30 is International Asteroid Day; it is an annual event celebrated to mark the anniversary of Earth's most massive asteroid impact in history, the 1908 Tunguska event. It was the most harmful recorded asteroid-related event on Earth as it destroyed local plants and animals.

What is an Asteroid?

An asteroid is a minor planet that didn't develop entirely when the Solar System was born. A million asteroids exist in the orbit of the Sun. Most of them are in the central asteroid belt, the area between Mars and Jupiter orbits. They are of diverse size and shape because they are created in different locations and different distances from the Sun. They are formed of different rocks but contain clay or metal, such as nickel and iron.

Learn about how asteroids are going to play a big role in our future exploration of space #AsteoridDayLIVE.

History of International Asteroid Day:

In December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90 and declared June 30 as International Asteroid Day. The day marks Earth's most massive asteroid impact in history, the 1908 Tunguska event. It was the most harmful recorded asteroid-related event on Earth as it damaged local plants and animals.

This day is co-founded by an astrophysicist, Dr Brian May, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, filmmaker Grig Richters, B612 Foundation President Danica Remy, and Asteroid Day, a self-motivated educational program to inspire the world about asteroids.

Why International Asteroid Day matters:





Importance of International Asteroid Day:

Increase Awareness

Understandably, most people are so focused on what is happening here on earth that they have no idea that asteroids pose a threat to our security. International Asteroid Day is a great way to combat the lack of awareness on the subject. If an asteroid hits Earth and the movement around it can make a big difference in preparing people to protect themselves.

Encourage Space Exploration

International Asteroid Day inspires ordinary people to read books and learn more about the sky above them and the galaxy around us. Among established scientists, vacations create an incentive for more research and perhaps even more scientific funding. The United Nations General Assembly has officially recognized the holiday, which will lead to further stimulus for research. Kudos to the formation of brilliant minds!

Brings people together for a common cause

Humans are more alike than different, and nothing clears that up more than a shared threat that could harm the entire planet if it attacked. Protecting ourselves from asteroids is a much more effective endeavour if the world's brightest minds come together to share ideas.