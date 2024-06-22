International Women in Engineering Day: Celebrating Women in Engineering

International Women in Engineering Day serves as a great catalyst for improving the participation of young girls in the field. It is marked every year on June 23, this year the theme is enhanced by engineering. It celebrates the remarkable achievements of women engineers around the world. The representation of women in the field of engineering has experienced a significant evolution over the years. Women have made their mark by actively participating in AI, gadgets, computing, manufacturing processes, etc.

A few women shared their opinions with Hans India about the role of women in engineering. They shared their opinion about their representation in this space and how initiatives are being taken to make it more inclusive. In a nutshell, today's story is about the role of women in engineering.

Shantha Maheswari Sekhar, Markets Leader, EY Global Delivery Services

In recent years, we've seen a commendable increase in women entering engineering. While achieving gender parity in STEM careers (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) remains a distant goal, I'd like to believe that times are changing.



Reflecting on my own academic journey, the sparse presence of female engineering students – from my days as a student to the current times – has thankfully grown, a change bolstered by the concerted efforts of both public and private sectors. My engineering education, for instance, was made possible through scholarships, reflecting the broader support system that has since nurtured numerous women leaders in technology from India. These trailblazers now helm leading global corporations, marking India's footprint on the international stage.

It's a privilege to be part of an organization where we are contributing to this mission through our 'Women in Tech' initiative and our 'free for all' EY STEM App, which is dedicated to empowering more women to explore and excel in technology careers. Also, our EY Skillbridge Program is aimed at enabling 2,50,000 adolescent girls across 500+ schools in the country to become creators of technology rather than mere consumers. All these initiatives resonate with our overall purpose of making a real difference on the ground and 'building a better working world.'"

Dr Vidhya Murali, Technical Expert, Bosch Global Software Technologies

The theme #EnhancedbyEngineering celebrates the significant contributions of women engineers. At Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), we are committed to nurturing the talents of women in engineering by providing extensive opportunities and resources to aid their growth.



Choosing a technical career path, I can confidently affirm that BGSW has profoundly shaped my career. As an architect, I have gained exposure to diverse national and international assignments and developed the ability to lead non-linear business ventures. In 2018, I shifted my focus to AI and ML, earning a Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering with a specialization in Machine Learning and AI, supported by the team at BGSW.

Professional development at Bosch is further enhanced by mentorship by senior leaders. As an active member and speaker of 'Winning with Women' (WWW) community, an employee resource group, we have established a dedicated technology development pillar to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration and share technology insights.

Our goal at Bosch is to inspire and empower more women through mentoring and reverse mentoring programs, assisting them in mastering the technical skills essential for their engineering careers. We firmly believe that a future where diversity drives innovation and excellence. Our guiding principle remains: 'Perseverance in Pursuit - Engineering Brilliance Through Technology' at BGSW underscored by the 3 Cs: Commitment, Curiosity, and Connection.

Renu Tharakan, Manager, Service Delivery, Dell Technologies

India is witnessing significant progress among women in the field of engineering, largely fuelled by the rapid advancement of technology that promotes learning and innovation. The increased access to education and the internet, along with targeted programs aimed at educating girls, are providing individuals with a clearer vision of their desired career paths.



Women, often known for their passion, zeal, and curiosity, are leveraging STEM programs to shatter conventional barriers in engineering. They are no longer merely recipients of empowerment, instead, they have become self-motivated pioneers, striving to develop, lead, and innovate in the engineering world. The importance of diversity in fostering collaboration and providing fresh perspectives is well-recognized, and this inherent strength present in many women today is a vital asset to their contributions to the engineering field.

At Dell Technologies, we are committed to aligning with our vision of creating technologies that drive human progress. We place substantial emphasis on STEM programs, particularly those focused on inspiring women and girls to excel, encouraging their return to cultivate a future generation of women engineers.