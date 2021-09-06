Introducing iPhone Flip: Check out Concepts iPhone Video on YouTube

The hype around folding smartphones has risen quite a bit, and folding smartphones are said to be the next thing in the smartphone form factor. Earlier this year, there were reports of a foldable iPhone. And while there hasn't been a substantial update on this yet, anticipation around a foldable iPhone has only grown over time. Now, a Concepts iPhone video on YouTube has shown a rendering of what a clamshell-shaped foldable iPhone would look like. The video shows a "foldable iPhone" that has a similar form factor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was released last month.



The foldable iPhone renders are designed by Pranav Nathe and are based on the design of the iPhone 12 Pro. The renders show a stainless steel frame and a metal body. The renders, referencing rumours about the iPhone 13 series, show a smaller notch on the foldable iPhone, compared to the iPhone 12 series. The video shows the foldable iPhone in three colours: purple, gold, and a shade of red. (presumably the Project RED colour).





The video also shows the iPhone Flip with a 120Hz CDR ProMotion Liquid Retina display, and shows the foldable rendering with an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with FaceID as the secondary biometric authentication option. It also shows that the foldable iPhone is powered by an M1 chip and shows how multiple windows could work on a foldable iPhone.





