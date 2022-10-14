Invest Odisha Announces Hyderabad Investors’ Meet

In earnest & continuing effort to be the investment destination of choice for domestic and global investors, the Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the National Industry Partner for Make in Odisha Conclave '22 will host Odisha Investors' Meet in Hyderabad on 17th October 2022.

A senior Government of Odisha delegation led by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, will leave for Hyderabad on 16th October 2022 to participate in the meeting. The key members of the delegation include Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon'ble Minister - Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education, Chairman-IPICOL & Chairman-IDCO, Government of Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department and Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha among others. After successful roadshows in Mumbai & Bengaluru, the delegation also has high hopes from Hyderabad. The focus sectors during the roadshow will be IT/ITeS, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Apparel, ESDM & Data Center, Food Processing, and Renewable Energy.

On 17th October 2022, a high-level delegation led by the hon'ble Chief Minister will be hosting investors for one-on-one G2B (Government to Business) meetings during the entire day. In the evening, Odisha Investors' Meet will be held in Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, from 6.00 PM onwards. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha will interact with the investors and apprise everyone present about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event.

To further promote this flagship investment summit and understand first-hand the requirements of investors looking to invest in Odisha and ensure that the state provides best-in-class support and facilitation to the investors, the Government of Odisha has embarked on the Odisha Investors' Meet with Hyderabad being the next destination.