iOS 15.3 beta 1 to roll out to developers

Just a few days after the release of iOS 15.2 to the public, Apple is once again restarting the beta testing process. The company is now releasing the first beta versions of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 for developers, but we don't expect any significant changes with iOS 15.3.

Today's new version of iOS 15.3 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update doesn't appear immediately for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out for all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.3 beta 1 is 19D5026g.

The apparent hope was that Apple's new round of beta versions today includes support for Universal Control. Originally announced at WWDC in June, this feature was scheduled to launch sometime this fall but was eventually delayed until 2022. It is not believed to be included in iOS 15.3 or iPadOS 15.3.

Apple iOS 15.3 Release Notes: "There are no new release notes for this beta software update."

Apple is also releasing tvSO 15.3 beta 1 for developers and a new beta version of HomePod for AppleSeed beta testers. In addition, there is also the first developer beta of watchOS 8.4.