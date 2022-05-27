iOS 16: Release date, list of eligible iPhone models and what to expect

WWDC 2022 is just around the corner. Apple's developer-focused event will be held on June 6, where the iPhone 13 maker will announce new software updates for its devices. For the iPhone, Apple will announce the next version of iOS. No surprises here, as the next iOS update is likely to be called iOS 16.

Ahead of Apple's WWDC 2022 event, some details of the upcoming iOS 16 update were leaked online. All that we know about the iOS 16 update.

iOS 16: Release date

Apple will only show off some of the features of iOS 16 for developers at WWDC 2022. The beta version is expected to be available shortly after the event. It's also likely that Apple will make the public beta available in the coming days. However, the public stable release is expected to be available in September. We can expect the iOS 16 release date to be around the iPhone 14 launch event.

Which iPhone models will be compatible with iOS 16?

Apple is known for its best software support in the industry. With iOS 16, Apple is expected to provide support for various iPhone models. Obviously, the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series will receive the new iOS 16 update. The new update will also come pre-installed on the iPhone 14 series.

We can expect Apple to make iOS 16 available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 series. The iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 will also receive the new iOS 16 update.

Apple may end support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (2016), which received the iOS 15 update last year.

iOS 16: What to expect

Apple didn't reveal anything about the upcoming iOS update in its invitation to WWDC 2022. As with previous events, Apple will announce the new features of iOS 16 live. WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for those who want to get updates on the iOS 16 release date, features, and more. We're only days away from the event, but rumours opted to produce a few details ahead of Apple's event.

Based on various reports, it's safe to say that iOS 16 is unlikely to get any major design updates. Apple is focusing on improving things under the hood while introducing a few minor updates here and there.

For starters, Apple is likely to announce an improved version of the Smart Stack, which will be bigger and better in iOS 16. The new feature is apparently codenamed "InfoShack" and packs multiple widgets into one huge block. Unlike Smart Stack, users will not be required to swipe up or down to switch between widgets. Instead, the larger block will allow you to see multiple widgets at once. Rumours also claim that InfoShack will include some of the Control Center options like Flashlight, Apple TV remote, etc.