iOS 16: Release time, compatible devices, and other details

While today's Apple Far Out event will be all about iPhone 14, we also expect Apple to make some announcements about iOS 16 software. Originally announced at WWDC 2022, the iOS 16 update significantly changes the iPhone experience. iPhone user this year. The focus is mainly on a personalized experience, but there are a few extra features that make the iOS experience smarter and easier to use. iOS 16 is still in beta testing.



The iOS 16 update has been promised to hit a large number of iPhone devices this year. If you're using an iPhone 8 or newer, you'll likely get the iOS 16 update as a free OTA download later this year. Unfortunately, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE 1st Gen users will miss out on iOS 16. However, we've collected some basic details about iOS 16 that most of you will be interested in. this year.

iOS 16: When will it release?

That seems less likely. Every year, it takes at least a week for Apple to release the latest version of iOS for all supported iPhones. Therefore, Apple could release the stable update of iOS 16 to users next week if all goes well. Based on the beta version we've seen, there's less likely to be a release delay this year.

iOS 16: Compatible devices

The iOS 16 update will be compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE 2nd generation, and iPhone SE 3rd generation. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 generation will be lost. No, iPads will receive a separate iPadOS 16 update.

iOS 16: Should you download it now?

Usually, iOS updates in their first version often include bugs and issues, so it is recommended to wait until the first reported bugs are fixed. However, the iOS 16 beta has been relatively stable, and battery life has also been good, especially on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE 3rd Gen, and iPhone SE 2nd Gen. we think you won. Therefore, it wouldn't be a sin to download the iOS 16 update as soon as it's released.