iOS 16 to release today: Time, compatible iPhones, top features and more

iOS 16 will begin rolling out to iPhones 8 and above today, September 12. The mobile OS has been available on iPhones in beta form all this time. After months of testing, Apple is finally ready to roll out the OS, probably tonight or early tomorrow in India. First unveiled at WWDC 2022 in June 2022, iOS 16 brings a new user interface and features, especially on the lock screen.



Check out all the details related to iOS 16:

iOS 16 releasing time: Usually, Apple, like most other companies, announces the release date and not the exact time. Since the launch coincides with California, USA PDT time zone, we expect iOS 16 to reach Indian customers tonight at 10 p.m. m. or early tomorrow morning.

Compatible Smartphones: iOS 16 will be available on iPhones 8 and above. 'Budget' iPhones like the iPhone SE 2020 and SE 2022 will also receive the software update. Additionally, the latest-generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will ship with iOS 16 out of the box.

How to check the availability of iOS 16: Apple usually notifies you when iOS 16 is available on an iPhone. However, head to Settings > General > Software Update to manually check.

Top Features of iOS 16: Apple made significant changes to the lock screen with iOS 16. First, users can seamlessly change the wallpaper by long-pressing on the lock screen. Users can also add widgets here. Also, notifications will be visible on the lock screen. Users can access it by swiping it from bottom to top. Apple is also updating the Camera app, and the new UI allows users to switch between filters and modes with swipe gestures. In addition, iPhone 13 and above get improved cinematic mode. In terms of privacy, Apple is adding a new mode on iPhones called lockdown mode. It is designed to shield against spyware like Pegasus. It will be available under the Privacy tab in Settings.