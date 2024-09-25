iOS 18 Limits the Refresh Rate of Scenes to 80Hz from 120Hz

iOS 18 was released globally on September 16, offering a range of updates and features for eligible iPhone devices. However, amidst the excitement, some iPhone users are facing unexpected issues. The latest complaint involves a significant display downgrade, with reports suggesting that iPhones, particularly the iPhone 16 Pro models, are running at an 80Hz refresh rate instead of the promised 120Hz. This change appears to have been made deliberately by Apple to improve battery life, but it’s causing users concerns.



The refresh rate issue first gained attention when well-known tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the slower display performance. A TikTok video was also circulated, demonstrating how the refresh rate counter showed a drop to 80Hz rather than the standard 120Hz on Pro models. This has frustrated users who expect smooth animations and quick response times, especially when paying a premium price for their devices. As Ice Universe stated, “The animation of iOS 18 is still elegant, but it is not smooth. Anyone can feel that iOS 18 still limits the refresh rate of most scenes to 80Hz.”

According to various reports, Apple made this adjustment intentionally to extend battery life in devices running iOS 18. While the company has yet to confirm these claims, this trade-off between refresh rate and battery efficiency has sparked debate. Many users believe that they should have the option to select their preferred refresh rate, as is commonly available on several Android smartphones. Running at a higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, offers faster response times and a smoother overall experience, which is why many users are disappointed by the unconfirmed change.

Although these concerns are primarily based on tips and unverified reports, Apple has not yet released an official statement regarding the refresh rate downgrade. Until then, users are advised to approach this issue cautiously, but it has led some to reconsider the iPhone 16 Pro Max as their primary device.



