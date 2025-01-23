iOS 18.3 Leak Hints at Upcoming iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air Launch

Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to as fresh leaks reveal key details about the company's upcoming products. Trusted sources suggest the much-awaited iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air will likely debut soon, preinstalled with iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. These revelations hint at an imminent launch, possibly in March or April 2025, before the expected release of iOS 18.4.

Leaked Software Builds Confirm New Devices

The leak, shared by a reliable insider on X (formerly Twitter), points to specific build numbers tied to these devices:

iOS 18.3 for iPhone SE 4: Build 22D8062

iPadOS 18.3 for iPad 11 and iPad Air (2025): Builds 22D2060 and 22D2062

The final beta versions of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 are already seeded, with a full rollout expected for current devices next week. This leak has stirred excitement, as it strongly suggests Apple is gearing up for an announcement regarding these products in the next few months.

Rumoured Features of the iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to sport a sleek design resembling the iPhone 14 or the rumoured iPhone 16. It will likely feature:

A 6.1-inch OLED display

Face ID and a USB-C port

A 48MP rear camera for superior photography

An advanced A-series chip paired with 8GB of RAM

Apple's first in-house 5G modem to improve connectivity

This powerful configuration positions the iPhone SE 4 as a versatile device, offering flagship-level performance in a more affordable package.

What to Expect from the iPad 11 and iPad Air

The entry-level iPad 11 is rumoured to feature an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to handle Apple Intelligence features effortlessly. Meanwhile, speculation about the iPad Air has been mixed. Some reports suggest the M3 chip will power it, while others hint at the M4 chip, as seen in the latest iPad Pro models. The iPad Air is also expected to include redesigned Magic Keyboards, making it a more capable workstation.

Other Exciting Developments: MacBook Air

While focusing on these new iPads and the iPhone SE 4, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has hinted that new MacBook Air models featuring Apple's M4 chip could launch earlier than expected. These 13-inch and 15-inch models might arrive in early 2025, ahead of the iPhone SE 4 and iPad announcements.

With iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 paving the way, Apple is gearing up for a strong start to 2025. The rumoured iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air promise exciting upgrades catering to casual users and professionals. As anticipation builds, Apple fans can look forward to groundbreaking announcements in the coming months.