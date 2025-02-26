iOS 18.4 Beta Pulled for iPhone 12 Models Due to Critical Bugs

Apple recently withdrew the iOS 18.4 beta update for specific iPhone and iPad models following reports of severe issues. The update was initially available for developers, but after users encountered major problems, Apple removed the update for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Some older iPad Air and entry-level iPad models were also affected.

Boot Loop and Performance Issues Reported

One of the most significant problems reported was a "boot loop" that caused affected devices to become unusable. Apple advises users to back up their data before installing beta updates, as early versions may contain critical bugs. Reports suggest that cellular versions of the iPad Air also experienced issues, though details remain unclear.

iPhone 16e Lacks iOS 18.4 Beta Support

In a related development, the iPhone 16e, scheduled for release on February 28, 2025, does not currently support iOS 18.4 beta 1. Future updates are expected to add compatibility for this model.

watchOS 11.4 Beta Issues Impact Apple Watch Series 6

Apple also pulled the watchOS 11.4 beta 1 update for Apple Watch Series 6 models, affecting both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in 40mm and 44mm sizes. These setbacks highlight the challenges Apple faces when rolling out new software.

Apple Plans Fixes in Upcoming Updates

Despite these issues, Apple has assured users that new beta versions will address these bugs and compatibility concerns. The next major iOS update is expected to launch in April.

New Features in iOS 18.4 Beta 1

iOS 18.4 beta introduces several enhancements, including:

Priority Notifications: Uses AI to sort and highlight important alerts. This feature is off by default but can be enabled in Settings.

Uses AI to sort and highlight important alerts. This feature is off by default but can be enabled in Settings. Updated Genmoji Icon: A redesigned emoji keyboard experience.

A redesigned emoji keyboard experience. Improved Control Center: Easier Focus mode switching.

Easier Focus mode switching. Refined Volume Animations: Smoother visual adjustments.

Smoother visual adjustments. Signal Strength Bars: Now visible in the Cellular toggle.

To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update does not appear, refresh the page by pulling it down.



