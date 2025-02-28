iOS 18.4: Expected Release Date, Features, Supported Devices, and How to Download

Apple has confirmed that iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 will roll out in April 2025. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest the update will start reaching eligible devices around April 15, 2025. The developer beta is already available, with the stable version launching next month.

New Features in iOS 18.4

The iOS 18.4 update brings several new functionalities, enhancing user experience across iPhones and iPads:

Apple News+ Food

A dedicated Apple News+ Food section will be introduced, exclusively available to Apple News+ subscribers. This feature offers thousands of recipes from top publishers like Bon Appétit and Allrecipes, along with food stories, nutrition tips, and a cook mode for easy recipe guidance.

Priority Notifications

Leveraging Apple Intelligence, Priority Notifications will highlight important alerts on the Lock Screen. However, this feature is limited to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and upcoming iPhone 16 models.

Ambient Music in Control Center

A new music feature in the Control Center allows users to quickly access curated ambient music in categories such as Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing.

Third-Party Default Apps (EU Only)

Users in the European Union will gain the ability to set third-party apps, like Google Maps, as their default navigation app.

Apple Intelligence: Expanded Language Support

The update extends Apple Intelligence features to additional languages, including French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. More languages, such as English (India, Singapore), Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Vietnamese, will be added progressively in 2025.

Supported Devices for iOS 18.4

The iOS 18.4 update will be compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone 16 Series: 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series: 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series: 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Older Models: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

However, Apple Intelligence features will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

How to Download iOS 18.4

Once the update is released, users can install iOS 18.4 by following these steps:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Navigate to General > Software Update.

If the update is available, tap Download and Install.

Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery life.

For those with automatic updates enabled, iOS 18.4 will install overnight while the device is charging.



