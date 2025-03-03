iOS 19: Expected Release Date, Compatible Devices, AI Features, and Major Upgrades

iOS 19 is set to introduce AI-driven Siri improvements, a revamped Camera app, and visionOS-inspired design changes. Apple is expected to unveil it at WWDC 2025, with a public release in September.

Revamped Camera App

A major highlight of iOS 19 is anticipated to be a redesigned Camera app. Reports suggest that Apple is introducing translucent menus similar to those seen in visionOS, enhancing the overall user experience.

The new Camera app may allow a more expansive viewfinder, improving framing accuracy. Additionally, controls are expected to be divided into distinct Photo and Video categories, with options for setting a timer, adjusting resolution, and recording spatial video appearing dynamically based on usage.

AI-Powered Siri Upgrades

Siri is set to receive substantial AI-driven enhancements in iOS 19. Apple is reportedly incorporating advanced large language models (LLMs), making Siri more interactive and capable of handling complex conversations, similar to AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

While these improvements may be previewed at WWDC 2025, some reports suggest that full-fledged AI integration could be postponed until iOS 20 in 2026. Meanwhile, recent updates in iOS 18.2 have already introduced ChatGPT support, with further AI-powered advancements expected in iOS 18.4 and 18.5.

Staggered Feature Rollout

Apple is likely to continue its trend of rolling out new features gradually. Instead of launching all functionalities at once, iOS 19 updates may be released in phases from iOS 19.1 to iOS 19.4, similar to the staged feature releases seen in iOS 18.

iOS 19 Compatible Devices

Leaks indicate that iOS 19 will support all iPhones currently running iOS 18. The list of compatible devices is expected to include:

iPhone 16 series (16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 series (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 13 series (13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 11 series (11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max)

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Expected Release Timeline

Apple is projected to announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, followed by a developer beta. The final public release is anticipated between September 11-13, 2025, aligning with the iPhone 17 launch.

With AI-powered advancements and a refined user experience, iOS 19 is set to be a significant upgrade for Apple users worldwide.