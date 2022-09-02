iPhone 11 to discontinue, ahead of iPhone 14 series launch

We are a few days away until the next iPhone 14 is official. Once the new iPhone series is released, Apple will reduce the prices of some of its models, including the iPhone 13. Reports also suggest that Apple could discontinue the iPhone 11, which is almost three years old.

Well, this has always been the case with older iPhone models. Every year, the Cupertino-based tech giant discontinues old iPhone models, and this time it is said to be the iPhone 11. There is no doubt that the iPhone 11 has been one of the best-selling iPhone models in recent years, in addition to its lower-priced sibling iPhone XR, which was discontinued last year.

iPhone 11 users need not worry: Apple has not yet officially revealed anything about the discontinuation of the iPhone 11. So now, even if Apple decides to discontinue iPhone 11 next week, users who own the model need not worry or panic. And that's clearly because the iPhone 11 will continue to receive required software updates for a few more years, even after discontinuation. The latest iOS 16 will also be rolled out to iPhone 11 models, but not all features will be available for the model.

Simply put, the discontinuation means that Apple will no longer manufacture the iPhone 11 model and will sell it only while supplies last. The iPhone model is available on various third-party online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and many others. It is also available in physical stores across the country. It's possible that after the discontinuation, Apple will stop selling the iPhone 11 model on its online store and delist it as it did with the iPhone XR. However, interested buyers will still be able to buy the phone on other platforms. until stocks are available.