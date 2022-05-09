iPhone 13 Price Drops by Rs. 10000 on Amazon and Flipkart; Get cashback and discounts

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Amazon and Flipkart has been announced. Buyers can now save up to Rs. 10000 and more. Both e-commerce giants offer attractive instant discounts, refunds, and exchange offers with specific terms and conditions. Along with an instant in-store discount of Rs. 10000 on iPhone 13 128GB, there is also a bank discount on selected bank cards and exchange value on selected phone models. The iPhone 13 is originally priced at ₹79,900 for the base model. Check the details of offers and discounts on iPhone 13 available on Amazon and Flipkart.



iPhone 12 price drop on Amazon

Amazon is giving away Rs. 10,000 instant discount on Apple iPhone 13 (128GB). This means that the phone is listed for just Rs. 69,900. You can save more by getting 10% cashback up to Rs. 1,500 in non-EMI transactions with a Bank of Baroda credit card. Besides, you can also avail a discount of Rs. 12600 in exchange for an old phone depending on its model and working condition. There are also deals on other storage variants of the iPhone 13. The 256GB is available for Rs. 84900 with RS. 5000 discount while 512GB is priced at Rs. 99,490 with Rs. 10,410 discount.

iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

Not only Amazon but Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 10000 on the iPhone 13, bringing the price down to Rs. 69,900. You can save more if you are an SBI cardholder. You can get a 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 on non-EMI SBI credit card transactions and EMI transactions. Apart from these, Flipkart also gives away a trade-in value of upto Rs. 16,000 on select phone models.

iPhone 13 Specifications:

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display. The phone is powered by iOS 15 and Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. It comes with a dual-camera system of two 12-megapixel cameras capable of shooting 4K video and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, it supports 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support.