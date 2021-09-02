iPhone 13 Spotted on Apple TV+ Comedy Show "Ted Lasso"

Apple is all set to launch the much-awaited iPhone 13 on September 14 and the new device is believed to be the iPhone 13 that has appeared on a comedy series on Apple TV+ called "Ted Lasso". A notchless iPhone in two different scenes were shown in Episode six of the second season of the series titled "The Signal".



The iPhone did have the custom iPhone UI but the notch was not seen. In addition, the rear design was spotted revealing a dual-camera setup. Apple presented the notch in the 2017 iPhone X which houses components for Face ID and the selfie camera.

As per the Taiwanese research firm Trend Force, the new iPhones will bring a smaller notch above the display, or else will have a similar outward design as iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 13 will be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. All four iPhones will be equipped with OLED displays, while the two Pro models will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother content, the report added.

Recently Weinbach claimed that the 2021 iPhones will feature stronger MagSafe magnets, and now said this could be a reason behind the enlarged coil size. He also guesses that the enlarged coil size could be used for reverse wireless charging, which would allow users to charge wireless charging compatible devices, like AirPods, by employing them on the back of the iPhone.



