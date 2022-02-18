iPhone 14 Pro is ready to get this biggest boost in an iPhone

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch within a few weeks, and most of the expected specifications have been well documented. But that doesn't apply to the iPhone 14 specs, and rumors and leaks of Apple's next iPhone series are happening fast and furious. However, the iPhone 14 launch is still months away. Apple fans are eager to find out what the iPhone 14 series will bring, and rumors are working overtime to keep them supplied with stories. The iPhone 14 release date is likely to be around September this year. The latest development says that the iPhone 14 Pro has 8 GB of RAM, the highest memory ever offered in an iPhone. This was reported by MacRumors and quoted a Korean blogger. The report mentions that iPhone 14 Pro memory components have now been virtually confirmed, and the timeline for mass production appears to be accelerating even though Apple may face supply constraints.

Last year, a report by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu revealed that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max models would include 8GB of memory. This would be a massive increase over the 6GB of memory available in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, currently the highest memory ever offered in an iPhone. On the other hand, non-Pro iPhone 14 models are expected to have less memory for differentiation purposes, meaning the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have less than 8GB of RAM. However, a few weeks ago, a report from GizChina mentioned that the iPhone 14 is expected to come with a maximum memory capacity of 2TB with QLC flash.

In addition to memory, several previous leaks and reports suggest that the iPhone 14 design could see a modification of a notch display into two smaller cutouts, one in the classic shape of a punch hole and one with a center design in the form of a hole drilled hole. And the most talked-about change in the iPhone 14 is the e-SIM. If we believe this rumour, then the iPhone 14 series will tend to ditch the SIM slot on the device. Also, the iPhone 14 may not have a triple rear camera setup and will bring a 48MP lens. With all of that being said, Apple fans still have to wait for official words about what will happen when the phone launches.