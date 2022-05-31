iPhone 14 will not be faster than iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 may have almost no noticeable performance improvements to the current generation iPhone 13 ! According to the latest rumours that surfaced from Apple's top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is said that Apple will not be bringing any major chip upgrades with the iPhone 14 series. Previous rumours have long claimed that the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip will work in the iPhone 14, while a new A16 Bionic chip will adorn the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, this episode has more clarity, and it could be true considering Kuo's stellar Apple leak record.



The A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 is based on the 5nm manufacturing process, which is already among the most efficient chip technologies, but technically inferior to the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This year, Apple is not upgrading the manufacturing process and will continue to use a 5nm chip for the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, this will not bring any significant performance gains, though those looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro may be in for good news (yet).

Isn't the iPhone 14 chip an upgrade?

When it comes to the regular iPhone 14, it is said that the A15 chip could be used for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max without any performance gains. However, Apple will have an A16 Bionic chip based on the same 5nm process with minor performance and efficiency improvements. Kuo says that the chip won't be much different from the A15 Bionic, but Apple will give it a new name for marketing purposes.

Is this happening due to a cost-cutting measure? According to Kuo, that doesn't seem to be the case. Kuo says that the substantially more powerful and efficient 3nm process won't be ready before 2023. Apple had a choice between a 5nm and 4nm platform for the iPhone 14 generation, but, in reality, there are no significant performance gains with the 4nm process.

Does that mean the iPhone 14 is going to be slow? If you own an iPhone 13, you may already have the answer. The 5nm A15 Bionic chip is currently among the most powerful and energy-efficient chipsets in smartphones. In real-world scenarios, 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phones have been no match for Apple's processor, especially when it comes to efficiency and battery life. The iPhone 13 series remains the battery champion, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max hitting it out of the park with stellar battery life.