iPhone 15 may bring a hole-punch display

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series just a few weeks ago, and rumours about the next generation of iPhones have surfaced online. Apple plans to offer the new notch design on all iPhone 15 models. Supply chain analyst Ross Young suggested on Twitter that the company is expected to offer Dynamic Island on standard models with the iPhone 15 series. Here is everything we know.



All iPhone 15 series models are expected to have the new Dynamic Island feature we've seen on iPhone 14 Pro models. This means you can expect the standard iPhone 15 series variants to come with a hole-punch display design. This year Apple introduced the regular models with the old notch design and the Pro models with a new modern design. There is a big difference in features between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. This suggested that Apple has changed its strategy and will mainly limit premium features and new chipsets to the Pro models.



Now, it's said that Dynamic Island can also be seen on the lower-priced iPhone 15 models, which is something you don't get on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. These variants will still not support Apple's ProMotion technology, the LTPO technology you see in Android phones. You can automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, depending on the content.



The new iPhones will not come with support for 120Hz screens. This means that Apple will also stick to the 60Hz display for the next-gen models. The Dynamic Island feature is also expected to come to some Android phones, considering the feature was recently spotted on Xiaomi's MIUI Themes store. Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped black cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro models, and Apple has blended it well with the UI to make the most of it. You can check important alerts, notifications, live scores and other activities.