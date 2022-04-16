iPhone 15 may launch with a telephoto camera

Rumours and leaks of the upcoming iPhone 14 series are everywhere, and big news has arrived now. The iPhone 14 may be released this year from September to October. After the successful launch of the affordable iPhone SE 3, all eyes are on the upcoming Apple iPhone 14! The iPhone 14 specs are pretty much finalized for all intents and purposes. All the leaks and rumours point to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max having an A15 chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the upcoming A16 Bionic chipset. In addition, we can expect an all-new pill-shaped punch-hole cutout along with the punch-hole next to it on the iPhone 14 'Pro' models. Even as the iPhone 14 has been hyped a lot as a groundbreaking phone, there's something you could skip, and you'll land only on next year's iPhone 15.

Before you get overwhelmed with the expected iPhone 14 upgrades, let us tell you the main missing part of the iPhone 14 that you could get in next year's iPhone flagship. When there seems to be a lot of change in the iPhone 14 series, there is one camera department that might not leave you very excited. Going by the leaks and rumours, the iPhone 14 camera department may not feature any significant upgrades as it is expected to carry the current 12MP camera sensors. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models may get an upgrade in terms of a 48MP primary sensor. But it is, the long-awaited 'telephoto camera' is expected to appear in the iPhone 15, not the iPhone 14.

According to the latest report from TheElec, a significant supplier of OIS and autofocus actuators in South Korea, Jahwa Electronics has closed a deal with Apple. It mentioned that Apple visited Jahwa last year, and it believes the OIS module maker is spending more than $155 million working on a new manufacturing plant. And considering the size of the investment, it is thought that the new manufacturing plant is likely to produce telephoto cameras.

Previously, it was reported that the production phase of the iPhone 14 has already started, which means that the final design has already been validated. It is unlikely that last-minute changes will be made to this phone, barring some emergency.

Nevertheless, remember that these are all expectations based on recent leaks and rumours; we still need to wait for confirmation from the company itself. And that will only come with the launch itself.