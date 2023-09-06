iPhone 15 Pro Max production issues may bother Apple fans

The iPhone 15 series will likely be unveiled in less than a week at Apple's September 12 event called "Wonderlust." Based on leaks, all models are improving significantly over their predecessors; however, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out. It will likely have a new titanium body, an action button, a periscope zoom lens, and more. Still, there's a reason Apple fans may still be disappointed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the Apple event. And no, there is no talk of the rumoured price increase. The reason? There could be a delay of up to 4 weeks before the smartphone hits the market!



This new information comes from a tipster named Revegnus, who mentioned in a post on X: "The performance issues with Sony, the image sensor supplier for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are serious. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date could be delayed by up to approximately 4 weeks." The tipster also shared a TrendForce report highlighting that Sony is indeed facing a performance issue with the new sensors.

The real catch, however, is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is believed to use the same sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but they are being built using a different procedure causing the issue, Revegnus explained in response to a comment.

iPhone 15 Pro Max production issues

This data also corroborates other leaks that we have seen recently. A report from The Elec mentioned that a delay is possible for iPhone 15 Pro models after another production issue was detected, a display manufacturing technique used to create thinner bezels that face irregularities.

Similarly, a 9to5Mac report cited a stock analyst note that mentioned that Sony may not be able to meet demand for image sensors as it has been hit by performance issues during production.

With just six days left, there is a lot of confusion, but at this point, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is not expected to be delayed, and the other three iPhone models are expected to launch on time.

Please note that this information is based on leaks and rumours; no official confirmation has been received. So be prepared if this doesn't pass, and you shouldn't base your buying decision on it yet. It is best to wait for the smartphone's official launch at the Apple event, when all features, specifications and prices will be revealed.